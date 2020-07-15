112 Greenleaf Street #16

Amenities

1 Bed / 1 Bath w/Ht, Hw and Ckg. Gas - Property Id: 300277



Thank you for your interest in the property located on Greenleaf Street in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.



$1700 per month

Non-smokers preferred

Indoor cat maybe considered, no dogs please

1 bedroom

Hardwood floors

Heat, Hot water and Cooking Gas included

Trash removal included in rent as well

Tenant pays electric for lights

Laundry room on site

Walk to Quincy Center train station

Walk to shopping

Close to Wollaston beach for strolls and jogging,

Close to area amenities including schools and restaurants

Off-street parking (1)

A few mins drive to expressway

Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal

Good credit and income ONLY will be reviewed



Move in costs= First, last month, 1/2 Broker's Fee

$61,000 or more for income is required, 650 plus credit score



Call ACB Realty, 781-356-2552

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300277

