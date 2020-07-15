All apartments in Quincy
Quincy, MA
112 Greenleaf Street #16
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

112 Greenleaf Street #16

112 Greenleaf Street · (781) 356-2552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Quincy
Quincy Center
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

112 Greenleaf Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit #16 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
1 Bed / 1 Bath w/Ht, Hw and Ckg. Gas - Property Id: 300277

Thank you for your interest in the property located on Greenleaf Street in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

$1700 per month
Non-smokers preferred
Indoor cat maybe considered, no dogs please
1 bedroom
Hardwood floors
Heat, Hot water and Cooking Gas included
Trash removal included in rent as well
Tenant pays electric for lights
Laundry room on site
Walk to Quincy Center train station
Walk to shopping
Close to Wollaston beach for strolls and jogging,
Close to area amenities including schools and restaurants
Off-street parking (1)
A few mins drive to expressway
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal
Good credit and income ONLY will be reviewed

Move in costs= First, last month, 1/2 Broker's Fee
$61,000 or more for income is required, 650 plus credit score

Call ACB Realty, 781-356-2552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300277
Property Id 300277

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5853806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

