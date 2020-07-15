112 Greenleaf Street #16

Amenities
1 Bed / 1 Bath w/Ht, Hw and Ckg. Gas - Property Id: 300277
Thank you for your interest in the property located on Greenleaf Street in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.
$1700 per month
Non-smokers preferred
Indoor cat maybe considered, no dogs please
1 bedroom
Hardwood floors
Heat, Hot water and Cooking Gas included
Trash removal included in rent as well
Tenant pays electric for lights
Laundry room on site
Walk to Quincy Center train station
Walk to shopping
Close to Wollaston beach for strolls and jogging,
Close to area amenities including schools and restaurants
Off-street parking (1)
A few mins drive to expressway
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal
Good credit and income ONLY will be reviewed
Move in costs= First, last month, 1/2 Broker's Fee
$61,000 or more for income is required, 650 plus credit score
Call ACB Realty, 781-356-2552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300277
No Dogs Allowed
