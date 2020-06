Amenities

pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Large end unit on dead end street available to rent starting August 1st. Two levels with kitchen, living room, dining room and bathroom on the first floor along with laundry. Second level features one large bedroom and one smaller bedroom which would be perfect for a home office or guest bedroom. Off street parking for 2+ cars. Pets are negotiable.