100 W Squantum

***Location, Location, Location*** Beautiful one bedroom unit at The Montclair in Quincy. Within 3 mins walk from North Quincy T Station. Aside from the Red line T Station, the bus line runs right along the street providing easy access. Plenty of convenience stores and restaurants around the area. Newer kitchen, newer bath, hardwood flooring, and light fixtures. Large living room w/slider to balcony. One Garage parking and visitor parking available. Complex is professionally managed with 24 hour security, and on-site laundry facilities. Must have good credit 680 or above, and show stable income. Only for private showing, please scheduled time with LA. CLICK ON THE V .TOP RIGHT FOR VIRTUAL TOUR