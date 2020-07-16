All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:16 PM

100 W Squantum

100 W Squantum St · (339) 970-4114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA 02170
Montclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
***Location, Location, Location*** Beautiful one bedroom unit at The Montclair in Quincy. Within 3 mins walk from North Quincy T Station. Aside from the Red line T Station, the bus line runs right along the street providing easy access. Plenty of convenience stores and restaurants around the area. Newer kitchen, newer bath, hardwood flooring, and light fixtures. Large living room w/slider to balcony. One Garage parking and visitor parking available. Complex is professionally managed with 24 hour security, and on-site laundry facilities. Must have good credit 680 or above, and show stable income. Only for private showing, please scheduled time with LA. CLICK ON THE V .TOP RIGHT FOR VIRTUAL TOUR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W Squantum have any available units?
100 W Squantum has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 W Squantum have?
Some of 100 W Squantum's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W Squantum currently offering any rent specials?
100 W Squantum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W Squantum pet-friendly?
No, 100 W Squantum is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 100 W Squantum offer parking?
Yes, 100 W Squantum offers parking.
Does 100 W Squantum have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 W Squantum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W Squantum have a pool?
No, 100 W Squantum does not have a pool.
Does 100 W Squantum have accessible units?
No, 100 W Squantum does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W Squantum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 W Squantum has units with dishwashers.
