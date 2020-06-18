10 Merrymount Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Penthouse unit available for immediate occupancy! Historic Building with lofted 11'-13' ceilings in beautiful Merrymount. Ten M Apartment Community is ideally located near Quincy Center. Commuter's dream!! Easy access to MBTA transportation services on the Red lines and to major highways. Walking distance to restaurants, pubs, schools and shops. Condo quality units with an open floor plan, modern kitchens beautiful hardwood floors, central air, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in each unit, and a fitness center on 1st level. Pet friendly... Don't miss out. " $500.00 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH IF RENTED FOR APRIL 1ST 2019"