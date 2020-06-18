All apartments in Quincy
10 Merrymount Rd

10 Merrymount Road · (617) 977-4508
Location

10 Merrymount Road, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Penthouse unit available for immediate occupancy! Historic Building with lofted 11'-13' ceilings in beautiful Merrymount. Ten M Apartment Community is ideally located near Quincy Center. Commuter's dream!! Easy access to MBTA transportation services on the Red lines and to major highways. Walking distance to restaurants, pubs, schools and shops. Condo quality units with an open floor plan, modern kitchens beautiful hardwood floors, central air, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in each unit, and a fitness center on 1st level. Pet friendly... Don't miss out. " $500.00 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH IF RENTED FOR APRIL 1ST 2019"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Merrymount Rd have any available units?
10 Merrymount Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Merrymount Rd have?
Some of 10 Merrymount Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Merrymount Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10 Merrymount Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Merrymount Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Merrymount Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10 Merrymount Rd offer parking?
No, 10 Merrymount Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10 Merrymount Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Merrymount Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Merrymount Rd have a pool?
No, 10 Merrymount Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10 Merrymount Rd have accessible units?
No, 10 Merrymount Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Merrymount Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Merrymount Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
