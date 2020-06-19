1 Chestnut Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking garage

Experience life in the center of it all. One Chestnut Place is Quincy s newest and most exciting landmark. Fifteen stories of luxury apartments, ideally situated in the heart of this dynamic and vibrant city. Located steps away from the MBTA s Quincy Center stop, you can be on the Red Line for a fast and easy, 20 minute trip into Boston, or hop on the commuter rail for a short ride to South Shore beaches and golf courses. A convenient commute is just the beginning. Quincy s revitalized downtown offers endless choices for shopping, dining, entertainment, culture and the arts. One Chestnut Place offers all the elegance and luxury of big-city high-rise living with convenience and value you won t find anywhere else.



Terms: One year lease