All apartments in Quincy
Find more places like 1 Chestnut Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Quincy, MA
/
1 Chestnut Pl.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

1 Chestnut Pl.

1 Chestnut Street · (603) 418-4404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Quincy
See all
Quincy Center
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1 Chestnut Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
garage
Experience life in the center of it all. One Chestnut Place is Quincy s newest and most exciting landmark. Fifteen stories of luxury apartments, ideally situated in the heart of this dynamic and vibrant city. Located steps away from the MBTA s Quincy Center stop, you can be on the Red Line for a fast and easy, 20 minute trip into Boston, or hop on the commuter rail for a short ride to South Shore beaches and golf courses. A convenient commute is just the beginning. Quincy s revitalized downtown offers endless choices for shopping, dining, entertainment, culture and the arts. One Chestnut Place offers all the elegance and luxury of big-city high-rise living with convenience and value you won t find anywhere else.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Chestnut Pl. have any available units?
1 Chestnut Pl. has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Chestnut Pl. have?
Some of 1 Chestnut Pl.'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Chestnut Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Chestnut Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Chestnut Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 1 Chestnut Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 1 Chestnut Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1 Chestnut Pl. does offer parking.
Does 1 Chestnut Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Chestnut Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Chestnut Pl. have a pool?
No, 1 Chestnut Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Chestnut Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1 Chestnut Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Chestnut Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Chestnut Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 Chestnut Pl.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd
Quincy, MA 02171
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr
Quincy, MA 02169
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02169
Gables University Station
85 University Ave
Quincy, MA 02090
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway
Quincy, MA 02169
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02171
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd
Quincy, MA 02169

Similar Pages

Quincy 1 BedroomsQuincy 2 Bedrooms
Quincy Apartments with GymQuincy Apartments with Parking
Quincy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South QuincyQuincy CenterQuincy Point
Marina BayNorth Quincy
Blue Hills ReservationMontclair

Apartments Near Colleges

Quincy CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity