3 Mallard Rd

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Renovated 3 BR/1Ba home available for year round lease.



3BR/1Ba – Make this recently renovated 3BR/1Ba Bright open home with open concept design your new home. Enjoy picturesque views of the salt marsh while sitting in front of the fireplace in the winter or warmer weather, enjoy gardening, playing, or just hanging out and soaking in the sun in the large private ¼ acre fenced yard with large deck. Outside features include ample off street parking, large open area, and space and sun for gardens. Interior features include new granite and stainless kitchen with dishwasher, working fireplace, and washer/dryer available for tenants’ use. Basement included for storage and more. Measurements are as follows – Total Living Area – 880sq Ft, Kit/LR – 20x15, BR 1&2 – 11x8 BR 3 – 19x8. . Central Wareham location with easy access to Rts 495 & 195, Toby Hospital, Onset Beach and Cape Cod. Pets are discouraged but may be o.k.and will be considered on an individual basis. Smoking inside is prohibited. APPLICATIONS REQUIRED PRIOR TO SHOWINGS. ENTRY IS PROHIBITED WITHOUT MEETING LANDLORD IN PERSON.



$2850/Month. First Month, Last Month and $2850 Security deposit required for Move in.



******** IF YOU SEE THIS LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST FOR LESS THAN THIS AD, PLEASE FLAG POST.********



