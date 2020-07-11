All apartments in Plymouth County
Find more places like 3 Mallard Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth County, MA
/
3 Mallard Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

3 Mallard Rd

3 Mallard Road · (781) 210-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3 Mallard Road, Plymouth County, MA 02571

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Mallard Rd · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Renovated 3 BR/1Ba home available for year round lease.

3BR/1Ba – Make this recently renovated 3BR/1Ba Bright open home with open concept design your new home. Enjoy picturesque views of the salt marsh while sitting in front of the fireplace in the winter or warmer weather, enjoy gardening, playing, or just hanging out and soaking in the sun in the large private ¼ acre fenced yard with large deck. Outside features include ample off street parking, large open area, and space and sun for gardens. Interior features include new granite and stainless kitchen with dishwasher, working fireplace, and washer/dryer available for tenants’ use. Basement included for storage and more. Measurements are as follows – Total Living Area – 880sq Ft, Kit/LR – 20x15, BR 1&2 – 11x8 BR 3 – 19x8. . Central Wareham location with easy access to Rts 495 & 195, Toby Hospital, Onset Beach and Cape Cod. Pets are discouraged but may be o.k.and will be considered on an individual basis. Smoking inside is prohibited. APPLICATIONS REQUIRED PRIOR TO SHOWINGS. ENTRY IS PROHIBITED WITHOUT MEETING LANDLORD IN PERSON.

$2850/Month. First Month, Last Month and $2850 Security deposit required for Move in.

******** IF YOU SEE THIS LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST FOR LESS THAN THIS AD, PLEASE FLAG POST.********

(RLNE4624376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Mallard Rd have any available units?
3 Mallard Rd has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Mallard Rd have?
Some of 3 Mallard Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Mallard Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3 Mallard Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Mallard Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3 Mallard Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth County.
Does 3 Mallard Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3 Mallard Rd offers parking.
Does 3 Mallard Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Mallard Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Mallard Rd have a pool?
No, 3 Mallard Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3 Mallard Rd have accessible units?
No, 3 Mallard Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Mallard Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Mallard Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Mallard Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Mallard Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3 Mallard Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street
Hingham, MA 02043
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr
Abington, MA 02351
Redbrook Apartments
220 Wareham Road
Plymouth, MA 02360
Webster Village
295 Webster Street
Southfield, MA 02339
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard
Plymouth, MA 02360
Avalon at The Pinehills
1 Avalon Way
The Pinehills, MA 02360
Pembroke Woods
1100 Pembroke Woods Dr
North Pembroke, MA 02359
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street
Hingham, MA 02043

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAPlymouth, MANorth Pembroke, MAMarshfield, MAHingham, MANew Bedford, MAFall River, MA
Raynham Center, MABraintree Town, MABrockton, MATaunton, MARandolph, MAMilton, MABridgewater, MAHull, MAAbington, MAChelsea, MAEverett, MADedham, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity