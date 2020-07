Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! This lovely 2br 1bath unit in Norwood sits on a dead end street with plenty of parking! Close to RTE 1 and several restaurants. 30 minutes from Boston, 15 minutes from Gilette stadium, 5 minutes from The Auto Mile, commuter dream! Hardwood floor throughout unit, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry shared in basement. Electricity, water, and snow removal included. Pets negotiable. Call to schedule your showing!



Terms: One year lease