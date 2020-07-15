17 Willis Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Enjoy the private setting on this beautiful One Level Ranch settled at the end of a dead end road abutting a farm just minutes to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium. Beautiful new stone wall and white picket fence wrap the perimeter with a cast iron gate at the entrance. Freshly painted interior, includes all appliances with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Gleaming hardwood floors. Ready to move in and relax in your private estate conveniently located to all local amenities, commuter rail, major routes/highways. Rent includes occupancy only. Tenant to pay all utilities. 1st, Last & Security Required along with credit check. $25.00 Non-refundable credit check fee per adult applicant.