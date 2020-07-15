All apartments in Norfolk County
17 Willis Lane

17 Willis Lane · (508) 543-3922
Location

17 Willis Lane, Norfolk County, MA 02035

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Enjoy the private setting on this beautiful One Level Ranch settled at the end of a dead end road abutting a farm just minutes to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium. Beautiful new stone wall and white picket fence wrap the perimeter with a cast iron gate at the entrance. Freshly painted interior, includes all appliances with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Gleaming hardwood floors. Ready to move in and relax in your private estate conveniently located to all local amenities, commuter rail, major routes/highways. Rent includes occupancy only. Tenant to pay all utilities. 1st, Last & Security Required along with credit check. $25.00 Non-refundable credit check fee per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Willis Lane have any available units?
17 Willis Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Willis Lane have?
Some of 17 Willis Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Willis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17 Willis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Willis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17 Willis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk County.
Does 17 Willis Lane offer parking?
No, 17 Willis Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17 Willis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Willis Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Willis Lane have a pool?
No, 17 Willis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17 Willis Lane have accessible units?
No, 17 Willis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Willis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Willis Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Willis Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Willis Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
