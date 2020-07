The Sylvan Foxborough.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Revel in the tranquility of small-town living with big city amenities at Hanover Foxborough. Located in the charming town of Foxborough, MA, Hanover Foxborough is perfectly situated at the corridors of I-95 and I-495 providing quick and easy access to both Boston and Providence. Find a premier location coupled with well-designed, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring ultra-modern kitchen amenities like granite countertops, frameless cabinets, porcelain-tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and breakfast islands. Unwind at the spectacular pool with designated outdoor grilling and dining areas, a private media room with stadium seating and 24-hour techno-gym fitness center.