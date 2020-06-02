All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 97 Needham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
97 Needham
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

97 Needham

97 Needham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Newton Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

97 Needham Street, Newton, MA 02461
Newton Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 59  Needham St opp Columbia Ave (0.09 mi)Tram: D  Eliot (0.38 mi)Bus: 52  Winchester St @ Rockland St (0.25 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Needham have any available units?
97 Needham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 97 Needham currently offering any rent specials?
97 Needham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Needham pet-friendly?
No, 97 Needham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 97 Needham offer parking?
No, 97 Needham does not offer parking.
Does 97 Needham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Needham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Needham have a pool?
No, 97 Needham does not have a pool.
Does 97 Needham have accessible units?
No, 97 Needham does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Needham have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Needham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Needham have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Needham does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Auburndale
Newton Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College