Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 97 Needham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
97 Needham
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
97 Needham
97 Needham Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Newton Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
97 Needham Street, Newton, MA 02461
Newton Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 59 Needham St opp Columbia Ave (0.09 mi)Tram: D Eliot (0.38 mi)Bus: 52 Winchester St @ Rockland St (0.25 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 97 Needham have any available units?
97 Needham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newton, MA
.
Is 97 Needham currently offering any rent specials?
97 Needham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Needham pet-friendly?
No, 97 Needham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newton
.
Does 97 Needham offer parking?
No, 97 Needham does not offer parking.
Does 97 Needham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Needham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Needham have a pool?
No, 97 Needham does not have a pool.
Does 97 Needham have accessible units?
No, 97 Needham does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Needham have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Needham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Needham have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Needham does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Similar Pages
Newton 1 Bedrooms
Newton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly Apartments
Newton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Revere, MA
Marlborough, MA
Haverhill, MA
Arlington, MA
Brockton, MA
Woburn, MA
Fall River, MA
Watertown Town, MA
Warwick, RI
Lawrence, MA
Peabody, MA
Lexington, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Auburndale
Newton Highlands
Apartments Near Colleges
Boston College
Mount Ida College
Lasell College
Rhode Island College
Providence College