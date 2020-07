Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

655 Sawmill Brook Parkway - 18 R Available 09/01/20 Beautiful, sunny and spacious 2 bed 2 bath in Newton - Beautiful, sunny and spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo in desirable Oak Hill Park Newton. Unit has incredible open space concept starting with a modern amenity kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large granite breakfast bar and spacious area with private balcony and built in air conditioning to construct your living and dining room concept. Cascading hardwood flooring throughout brings out this top floor unit's natural sunlight . Master bedroom is enclosed with master bath and ample closet space while the second bedroom extends into the second bathroom. Heat and hot water included in rent as well as off street parking and storage.



Located in Newton South School district close to MBTA and Newton Center with easy access to major highways and set back in quiet residential neighborhood of Newton.



(please note blue toilet and bathtub will be replaced and brought to matching white prior to move in)



Available for 9/1/2020 for $2600.00 per month.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4919571)