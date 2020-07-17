45 Wiswall Rd

Amenities

Bright and spacious cape located in Oak Hill, one of Newton's finest neighborhoods. This elegant home is loaded with architectural detail and all the amenities offering the ultimate in comfort, family living, and gracious entertaining. Main level features a charming fire-placed living room; a gourmet kitchen with new Energy Star stainless steel appliances, stunning cherry cabinetry, quartz countertops, breakfast bar; adjacent formal dining room with fabulous outside dining options from the deck; two spacious bedrooms/home offices and a full bathroom. Upper level has two additional large bedrooms with double closet, a shared Jack & Jill style full bath. Partially-finished lower level offers a stylish family room with another fireplace, bonus room and full bath. New 3 zone mini-split AC units. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Private fenced backyard with shed and touches of nature. Two-car attached garage. Walking distance to 52 bus stop, Spaulding school, and golf course.