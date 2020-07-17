All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 45 Wiswall Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
45 Wiswall Rd
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:09 PM

45 Wiswall Rd

45 Wiswall Road · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

45 Wiswall Road, Newton, MA 02459
Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and spacious cape located in Oak Hill, one of Newton's finest neighborhoods. This elegant home is loaded with architectural detail and all the amenities offering the ultimate in comfort, family living, and gracious entertaining. Main level features a charming fire-placed living room; a gourmet kitchen with new Energy Star stainless steel appliances, stunning cherry cabinetry, quartz countertops, breakfast bar; adjacent formal dining room with fabulous outside dining options from the deck; two spacious bedrooms/home offices and a full bathroom. Upper level has two additional large bedrooms with double closet, a shared Jack & Jill style full bath. Partially-finished lower level offers a stylish family room with another fireplace, bonus room and full bath. New 3 zone mini-split AC units. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Private fenced backyard with shed and touches of nature. Two-car attached garage. Walking distance to 52 bus stop, Spaulding school, and golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Wiswall Rd have any available units?
45 Wiswall Rd has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Wiswall Rd have?
Some of 45 Wiswall Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Wiswall Rd currently offering any rent specials?
45 Wiswall Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Wiswall Rd pet-friendly?
No, 45 Wiswall Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 45 Wiswall Rd offer parking?
Yes, 45 Wiswall Rd offers parking.
Does 45 Wiswall Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Wiswall Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Wiswall Rd have a pool?
No, 45 Wiswall Rd does not have a pool.
Does 45 Wiswall Rd have accessible units?
No, 45 Wiswall Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Wiswall Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Wiswall Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Wiswall Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 Wiswall Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 45 Wiswall Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MANorwood, MAFranklin, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AuburndaleNewton Highlands
Oak Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity