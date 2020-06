Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Massive Duplex in Nonantum Region! Parking Incl! - Property Id: 299041



Very spacious 2 floor home in the Nonantum region in Newton. Up to 4 bedrooms on the second floor, with a living room, dining room, and office on the first floor. Outdoors is a small private outdoor area. Attic and basement storage with free laundry and up to four parking spots included! Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299041

Property Id 299041



(RLNE5851125)