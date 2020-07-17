34 South Gate Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This is rarely available and a superb find!! The property was owner-occupied not too many years ago and there are substantial renovations throughout the home! The jaw-dropping 12-foot ceilings with plenty of skylights are only the beginning. This sun-drenched home boasts an open concept that combines the kitchen, living room w/ decorative fireplace, and dining room. In the kitchen, you will find a large breakfast island with granite counters that seats 4 bar stools, a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and newer cabinets. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home and a street-facing balcony with plenty of space. There is a sunny office space in addition to the two large bedrooms, an updated bathroom, laundry in unit, and two parking spaces included in the rent. Tenants pay for gas heating (newer furnace) and electricity, water is included in the rent along with the 2 outdoor parking spaces. There is a strict no-pet policy. Convenient West Newton location with access to commuter rail and the Mass Pike and many local shops and restaurants within walking distance. *The washing machine belongs to the unit, the dryer belongs to the tenant, they will consider selling the dryer to the new tenants. ONE MONTH BROKER FEE IS REQUIRED.



Terms: One year lease