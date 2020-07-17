All apartments in Newton
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:28 AM

34 South Gate Park

34 South Gate Park · (617) 249-5299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 South Gate Park, Newton, MA 02465
West Newton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This is rarely available and a superb find!! The property was owner-occupied not too many years ago and there are substantial renovations throughout the home! The jaw-dropping 12-foot ceilings with plenty of skylights are only the beginning. This sun-drenched home boasts an open concept that combines the kitchen, living room w/ decorative fireplace, and dining room. In the kitchen, you will find a large breakfast island with granite counters that seats 4 bar stools, a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and newer cabinets. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home and a street-facing balcony with plenty of space. There is a sunny office space in addition to the two large bedrooms, an updated bathroom, laundry in unit, and two parking spaces included in the rent. Tenants pay for gas heating (newer furnace) and electricity, water is included in the rent along with the 2 outdoor parking spaces. There is a strict no-pet policy. Convenient West Newton location with access to commuter rail and the Mass Pike and many local shops and restaurants within walking distance. *The washing machine belongs to the unit, the dryer belongs to the tenant, they will consider selling the dryer to the new tenants. ONE MONTH BROKER FEE IS REQUIRED.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 South Gate Park have any available units?
34 South Gate Park has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 South Gate Park have?
Some of 34 South Gate Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 South Gate Park currently offering any rent specials?
34 South Gate Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 South Gate Park pet-friendly?
No, 34 South Gate Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 34 South Gate Park offer parking?
Yes, 34 South Gate Park offers parking.
Does 34 South Gate Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 South Gate Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 South Gate Park have a pool?
No, 34 South Gate Park does not have a pool.
Does 34 South Gate Park have accessible units?
No, 34 South Gate Park does not have accessible units.
Does 34 South Gate Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 South Gate Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 South Gate Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 South Gate Park does not have units with air conditioning.
