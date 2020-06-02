33 Central Ave.

Amenities

Three room basement apartment in owner occupied home. Walk- up entrance, high ceilings newer updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, electric range. Ceramic tiling throughout, updated electrical, smoke, and carbon detection. One off-street parking space dedicated. Winter parking ban prevents on-street parking and no space for a second vehicle. Separate front and rear entrances. Utilities include heat, hot water, and electric. Non smoking. Conveniently located near Newtonville center and commuter rail service (Framingham line). Several major bus routes to Waltham, Watertown, Kenmore, Copley and downtown Boston including express routes. Minutes to Mass Pike and Rt 128. Multiple laundry facilities in nearby Newtonville, West Newton, and Nonantum. No Laundry in Building. Laundromats nearby.



Terms: One year lease