Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

33 Central Ave.

33 Central Avenue · (617) 236-8550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Central Avenue, Newton, MA 02460
Newtonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Three room basement apartment in owner occupied home. Walk- up entrance, high ceilings newer updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, electric range. Ceramic tiling throughout, updated electrical, smoke, and carbon detection. One off-street parking space dedicated. Winter parking ban prevents on-street parking and no space for a second vehicle. Separate front and rear entrances. Utilities include heat, hot water, and electric. Non smoking. Conveniently located near Newtonville center and commuter rail service (Framingham line). Several major bus routes to Waltham, Watertown, Kenmore, Copley and downtown Boston including express routes. Minutes to Mass Pike and Rt 128. Multiple laundry facilities in nearby Newtonville, West Newton, and Nonantum. No Laundry in Building. Laundromats nearby.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Central Ave. have any available units?
33 Central Ave. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Central Ave. have?
Some of 33 Central Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Central Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
33 Central Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Central Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 33 Central Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 33 Central Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 33 Central Ave. does offer parking.
Does 33 Central Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Central Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Central Ave. have a pool?
No, 33 Central Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 33 Central Ave. have accessible units?
No, 33 Central Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Central Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Central Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Central Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Central Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
