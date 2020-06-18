29 Gammons

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to this charming, extensively renovated and expanded brick colonial in an highly desirable Waban neighborhood. The house is beautifully cited on an almost 18,000 sq ft lot with many tall, mature trees. The home features more than 6,500 sq ft across four levels with 5 bedrooms, in-law suite with separate entrance and 4.5 baths. A cozy d cor well matched with open layout and a unique kids play area. Large windows and hardwood floor throughout the house. Gorgeous oversized kitchen with cathedral ceiling, numerous skylights and recessed lighting. Elegant house for entertaining with a large rear deck and a backyard with natural character and appeal. A two car attached garage well tucked at the rear of the house. Good expansion potential on the second floor that will yield high return on your investment. This is a truly exceptional property with unique opportunity to expand while enjoying an exclusive Waban living!!