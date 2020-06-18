All apartments in Newton
29 Gammons

29 Gammons Road · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Gammons Road, Newton, MA 02468
Waban

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to this charming, extensively renovated and expanded brick colonial in an highly desirable Waban neighborhood. The house is beautifully cited on an almost 18,000 sq ft lot with many tall, mature trees. The home features more than 6,500 sq ft across four levels with 5 bedrooms, in-law suite with separate entrance and 4.5 baths. A cozy d cor well matched with open layout and a unique kids play area. Large windows and hardwood floor throughout the house. Gorgeous oversized kitchen with cathedral ceiling, numerous skylights and recessed lighting. Elegant house for entertaining with a large rear deck and a backyard with natural character and appeal. A two car attached garage well tucked at the rear of the house. Good expansion potential on the second floor that will yield high return on your investment. This is a truly exceptional property with unique opportunity to expand while enjoying an exclusive Waban living!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Gammons have any available units?
29 Gammons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 29 Gammons have?
Some of 29 Gammons's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Gammons currently offering any rent specials?
29 Gammons isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Gammons pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Gammons is pet friendly.
Does 29 Gammons offer parking?
Yes, 29 Gammons does offer parking.
Does 29 Gammons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Gammons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Gammons have a pool?
No, 29 Gammons does not have a pool.
Does 29 Gammons have accessible units?
No, 29 Gammons does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Gammons have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Gammons does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Gammons have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Gammons does not have units with air conditioning.
