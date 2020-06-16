All apartments in Newton
284 MELROSE STREET
284 MELROSE STREET

284 Melrose Street · (617) 312-3910
Location

284 Melrose Street, Newton, MA 02466
Auburndale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Talk about location! This beautifully updated rental with endless natural light, is located in the heart of Auburndale Village. In close proximity to the Commuter Rail (purple line), shops, restaurants, parks, walking trails, highway access, extra parking, and more! The kitchen was just renovated with elegant granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The two bedrooms are pretty equal in size with plenty of closest space and ceiling fans. Other features include: central A/C, private deck, extra storage in attic, washer & dryer hook ups in unit, high ceilings in foyer, and recessed lighting . This rental is a gem and will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 MELROSE STREET have any available units?
284 MELROSE STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 284 MELROSE STREET have?
Some of 284 MELROSE STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 MELROSE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
284 MELROSE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 MELROSE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 284 MELROSE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 284 MELROSE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 284 MELROSE STREET does offer parking.
Does 284 MELROSE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 MELROSE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 MELROSE STREET have a pool?
No, 284 MELROSE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 284 MELROSE STREET have accessible units?
No, 284 MELROSE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 284 MELROSE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 MELROSE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 284 MELROSE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 284 MELROSE STREET has units with air conditioning.
