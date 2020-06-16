284 MELROSE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Talk about location! This beautifully updated rental with endless natural light, is located in the heart of Auburndale Village. In close proximity to the Commuter Rail (purple line), shops, restaurants, parks, walking trails, highway access, extra parking, and more! The kitchen was just renovated with elegant granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The two bedrooms are pretty equal in size with plenty of closest space and ceiling fans. Other features include: central A/C, private deck, extra storage in attic, washer & dryer hook ups in unit, high ceilings in foyer, and recessed lighting . This rental is a gem and will not last long!