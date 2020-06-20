All apartments in Newton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

26-28 Jackson Ter

26-28 Jackson Terrace · (781) 983-3459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26-28 Jackson Terrace, Newton, MA 02458
Nonantum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This unit is close to public transportation, several parks and Whole Foods. Gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of natural light give this home an inviting feel. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The range and hood are both brand new. You will have in-unit laundry with a new stackable washer and dryer provided by the owner. In addition to the kitchen, dining room, living room and two bedrooms, you will find a sun filled office perfect for working from home. Some additional storage is available in the walk up attic. Rent includes off street parking, yard maintenance, snow removal and water/sewer. Heat/Electric are the tenants responsibility. Cats considered, but no dogs and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26-28 Jackson Ter have any available units?
26-28 Jackson Ter has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26-28 Jackson Ter have?
Some of 26-28 Jackson Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26-28 Jackson Ter currently offering any rent specials?
26-28 Jackson Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26-28 Jackson Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 26-28 Jackson Ter is pet friendly.
Does 26-28 Jackson Ter offer parking?
Yes, 26-28 Jackson Ter does offer parking.
Does 26-28 Jackson Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26-28 Jackson Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26-28 Jackson Ter have a pool?
No, 26-28 Jackson Ter does not have a pool.
Does 26-28 Jackson Ter have accessible units?
No, 26-28 Jackson Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 26-28 Jackson Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26-28 Jackson Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 26-28 Jackson Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 26-28 Jackson Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
