26-28 Jackson Ter

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This unit is close to public transportation, several parks and Whole Foods. Gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of natural light give this home an inviting feel. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The range and hood are both brand new. You will have in-unit laundry with a new stackable washer and dryer provided by the owner. In addition to the kitchen, dining room, living room and two bedrooms, you will find a sun filled office perfect for working from home. Some additional storage is available in the walk up attic. Rent includes off street parking, yard maintenance, snow removal and water/sewer. Heat/Electric are the tenants responsibility. Cats considered, but no dogs and no smoking.