24 CLINTON STREET

Charming (two-level) 2 bedroom apartment located in a quiet neighborhood within Nonantum Village is now available for rent. The first bedroom is located on the main level with a walk-in closet and the second bedroom is privately located on the third level of the home. This apartment was just professionally painted/cleaned, showing off the unit's natural light and space! Exclusive basement space. Location location- this apartment is in close proximity to laundromat, public transportation, shops, restaurants, major highways, parks, and more! Ask listing agent about second off-street parking spot option for an additional cost.