Home
/
Newton, MA
/
24 CLINTON STREET
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

24 CLINTON STREET

24 Clinton Street · (617) 312-3910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Newton
Location

24 Clinton Street, Newton, MA 02458
Nonantum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Charming (two-level) 2 bedroom apartment located in a quiet neighborhood within Nonantum Village is now available for rent. The first bedroom is located on the main level with a walk-in closet and the second bedroom is privately located on the third level of the home. This apartment was just professionally painted/cleaned, showing off the unit's natural light and space! Exclusive basement space. Location location- this apartment is in close proximity to laundromat, public transportation, shops, restaurants, major highways, parks, and more! Ask listing agent about second off-street parking spot option for an additional cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 CLINTON STREET have any available units?
24 CLINTON STREET has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 CLINTON STREET have?
Some of 24 CLINTON STREET's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 CLINTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
24 CLINTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 CLINTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 24 CLINTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 24 CLINTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 24 CLINTON STREET offers parking.
Does 24 CLINTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 CLINTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 CLINTON STREET have a pool?
No, 24 CLINTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 24 CLINTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 24 CLINTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 24 CLINTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 CLINTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 CLINTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 CLINTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
