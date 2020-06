Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic Nonantum location! Next to KoKo Bakery, and close to shopping and bike path. Two smaller bedrooms on the second floor with a larger bedroom on the third floor with A/C included. This immaculate, well-maintained home is filled with upgrades and personal touches. Owner-occupied and pet friendly! Link to video tour is coming soon! All showings must adhere to MA social distancing guidelines and safety. Masks and gloves necessary.