20 Hammond Pond Parkway

Hammond Pond Parkway Apt #317, Newton, MA 02467 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. MODERN ENORMOUS 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE Sept. 1st Beautiful open layout, gut renovated 1 bedroom available! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, hardwood floors, very high ceilings, great natural light. This unit has a living / dining room combo and an enormous bedroom with a walk-in closet. Parking spot included with guest parking available as well. Laundry room and deeded storage bin, as well as common BBQ grills and a SWIMMING POOL! * 24 Month Lease Required * All applicants must be approved by association, no interview necessary Sorry: no undergrads, no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584873 ]