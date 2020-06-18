All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 20 Hammond Pond Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
20 Hammond Pond Parkway
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

20 Hammond Pond Parkway

20 Hammond Pond Parkway · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20 Hammond Pond Parkway, Newton, MA 02467
Bowen - Thompsonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 317 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Hammond Pond Parkway Apt #317, Newton, MA 02467 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. MODERN ENORMOUS 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE Sept. 1st Beautiful open layout, gut renovated 1 bedroom available! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, hardwood floors, very high ceilings, great natural light. This unit has a living / dining room combo and an enormous bedroom with a walk-in closet. Parking spot included with guest parking available as well. Laundry room and deeded storage bin, as well as common BBQ grills and a SWIMMING POOL! * 24 Month Lease Required * All applicants must be approved by association, no interview necessary Sorry: no undergrads, no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584873 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Hammond Pond Parkway have any available units?
20 Hammond Pond Parkway has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Hammond Pond Parkway have?
Some of 20 Hammond Pond Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Hammond Pond Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
20 Hammond Pond Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Hammond Pond Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 20 Hammond Pond Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 20 Hammond Pond Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 20 Hammond Pond Parkway does offer parking.
Does 20 Hammond Pond Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Hammond Pond Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Hammond Pond Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 20 Hammond Pond Parkway has a pool.
Does 20 Hammond Pond Parkway have accessible units?
No, 20 Hammond Pond Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Hammond Pond Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Hammond Pond Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Hammond Pond Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Hammond Pond Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20 Hammond Pond Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Auburndale
Newton Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity