193 Oak St

ID: 210530825 Rent: $3,300 / Month Beds: 2 Bath: 2 Available Date: 06/01/2020 Pet: No Pets Parking:: attached garage Rarely available floor plan. Sunny and very spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom corner condo at Village Falls. Loads of large windows, maple hardwood floors, central air and in unit washer / dryer. Kitchen is open to a large sunny living / dining space (photos do not reflect this). There are 2 underground garage parking spots included. Building is located close to shops and restaurants and offers an indoor swimming pool and gym. For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446