Newton, MA
193 Oak St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:14 AM

193 Oak St

193 Oak Street · (617) 415-4432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

193 Oak Street, Newton, MA 02464
Newton Upper Falls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
ID: 210530825 Rent: $3,300 / Month Beds: 2 Bath: 2 Available Date: 06/01/2020 Pet: No Pets Parking:: attached garage Rarely available floor plan. Sunny and very spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom corner condo at Village Falls. Loads of large windows, maple hardwood floors, central air and in unit washer / dryer. Kitchen is open to a large sunny living / dining space (photos do not reflect this). There are 2 underground garage parking spots included. Building is located close to shops and restaurants and offers an indoor swimming pool and gym. For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Oak St have any available units?
193 Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 193 Oak St have?
Some of 193 Oak St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
193 Oak St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 193 Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 193 Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 193 Oak St does offer parking.
Does 193 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 193 Oak St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Oak St have a pool?
Yes, 193 Oak St has a pool.
Does 193 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 193 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 193 Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 193 Oak St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 193 Oak St has units with air conditioning.
