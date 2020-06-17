This unit locates on second and third floors in beautiful Newtonville. It comes with five bedrooms one living room and one studying room and two full baths central air hardwood flooring and brand new stainless steel appliances. Great back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 190 Walnut have any available units?
190 Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 190 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
190 Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.