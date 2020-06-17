All apartments in Newton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

190 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

190 Walnut Street, Newton, MA 02460
Newtonville

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This unit locates on second and third floors in beautiful Newtonville. It comes with five bedrooms one living room and one studying room and two full baths central air hardwood flooring and brand new stainless steel appliances. Great back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Walnut have any available units?
190 Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 190 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
190 Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Walnut pet-friendly?
No, 190 Walnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 190 Walnut offer parking?
No, 190 Walnut does not offer parking.
Does 190 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Walnut have a pool?
No, 190 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 190 Walnut have accessible units?
No, 190 Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Walnut have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 190 Walnut has units with air conditioning.
