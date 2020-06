Amenities

Cozy one bedroom top floor apartment available on or around Dec 1st for sublet. Minimum 3 months including all utilities. Furnished apartment!



Easy access to Train station, Newton Highland D-Train Green line located right across the st, only a 20 min train ride to Longwood Medical area and 30 min to downtown Boston.



One parking space also included, very convenient to I-95 and I-90.



4-8 month lease, flexible between that time frame. Email for more information!