Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Two bedroom one bathroom condominium in the heart of Chestnut Hill. The apartment comes with hardwood floors throughout and spacious bedrooms. 1 Carport parking spot and two storage spaces are an added bonus. This apartment is move in ready today! Enjoy the on-site pool and living steps to many shopping areas in Chestnut Hill!



Terms: One year lease