1133 Beacon.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

AUGUST 1 AVAILABILITY!!! Located about 8/10 of a mile from the heart of Newton Center T- D Line- the location of this apartment cannot be beat! Roll out of bed to Whole Foods, Liquor store, nail salons, a slew or restaurants and a Dunkin almost across the street! So close to Cold Spring Park and Crystal Lake. A few minutes by Car to Route 9 and 95, and a few minutes more to I90! This is a commuter's dream! Seconds to 59 Bus Stop from Needham Junction to Watertown Square. The Apartment is on the second floor. Huge eat in kitchen and enclosed porch. The Living room could possibly be used as a bedroom since it has a closet and door on it. SAVE $$$$$ instead of getting a full 3 bedroom. Other bedrooms a great sized as well. Ring or Text Rick Gomolka to see at 781-408-1245 Then Start Packing!



Terms: One year lease