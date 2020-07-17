All apartments in Newton
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

1133 Beacon

1133 Beacon Street · (781) 408-1245
Location

1133 Beacon Street, Newton, MA 02461
Newton Center

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
AUGUST 1 AVAILABILITY!!! Located about 8/10 of a mile from the heart of Newton Center T- D Line- the location of this apartment cannot be beat! Roll out of bed to Whole Foods, Liquor store, nail salons, a slew or restaurants and a Dunkin almost across the street! So close to Cold Spring Park and Crystal Lake. A few minutes by Car to Route 9 and 95, and a few minutes more to I90! This is a commuter's dream! Seconds to 59 Bus Stop from Needham Junction to Watertown Square. The Apartment is on the second floor. Huge eat in kitchen and enclosed porch. The Living room could possibly be used as a bedroom since it has a closet and door on it. SAVE $$$$$ instead of getting a full 3 bedroom. Other bedrooms a great sized as well. Ring or Text Rick Gomolka to see at 781-408-1245 Then Start Packing!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1133 Beacon have any available units?
1133 Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 1133 Beacon have?
Some of 1133 Beacon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Beacon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 1133 Beacon offer parking?
No, 1133 Beacon does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Beacon have a pool?
No, 1133 Beacon does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 1133 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Beacon has units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Beacon have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 Beacon does not have units with air conditioning.

