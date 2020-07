Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Sunny 2 bed 2 bath in Brookline - Property Id: 303295



Sunny and spacious 2 bed 2 bath in Brookline

Heat and hot water are included

Laundry is available in the building

Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Living room with hardwood floors throughout

Roof deck

Parking spot available to rent

Great location just steps to the Green Line and walk to Coolidge Corner

*Video tour available upon request*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303295

Property Id 303295



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5868950)