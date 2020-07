Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This beautiful and sunny 2 bed apt on quiet Frederick Ave is conveniently close to Tufts University and Davis Square. Hardwood floors, large living room and eat-in-kitchen! One off-street parking spot included. Private laundry in basement. New back deck installed a plus! This unit only requires first month's rent and one month broker fee due by lease signing too!



Terms: One year lease