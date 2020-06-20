Amenities

81 walkscore.. wow! Less than 15 minute walk to Wellington Orange Line T stop. This one bedroom condominium offers everything you need! It is situated in a very accessible area in a professionally managed building with pool, sauna, community room, and guest parking. The apartment features a large kitchen with plenty of counter space and dishwasher, a split style dining/living area, Bosch W/D (replaced 2017!), an outdoor patio perfect for your morning coffee, and central air.. HVAC replaced in 2018! Sorry no pets. Please contact with any questions!



Terms: One year lease