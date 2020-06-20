All apartments in Medford
Medford, MA
8 9th
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

8 9th

8 Ninth Street · (617) 559-0020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Ninth Street, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
sauna
81 walkscore.. wow! Less than 15 minute walk to Wellington Orange Line T stop. This one bedroom condominium offers everything you need! It is situated in a very accessible area in a professionally managed building with pool, sauna, community room, and guest parking. The apartment features a large kitchen with plenty of counter space and dishwasher, a split style dining/living area, Bosch W/D (replaced 2017!), an outdoor patio perfect for your morning coffee, and central air.. HVAC replaced in 2018! Sorry no pets. Please contact with any questions!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 9th have any available units?
8 9th has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 9th have?
Some of 8 9th's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 9th currently offering any rent specials?
8 9th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 9th pet-friendly?
No, 8 9th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 8 9th offer parking?
Yes, 8 9th does offer parking.
Does 8 9th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 9th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 9th have a pool?
Yes, 8 9th has a pool.
Does 8 9th have accessible units?
No, 8 9th does not have accessible units.
Does 8 9th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 9th has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 9th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 9th has units with air conditioning.
