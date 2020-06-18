72 Marshall St 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 ===> NO BROKER FEE! <=== Laundry, Yard - Property Id: 288503



Available September 1st



NO BROKER FEE!



Virtual tour available upon request!



For rent is a large 2 bedroom apartment on the first floor of a 3 family house on a quiet one way street on Marshall Street in Medford. The unit features huge 10 foot ceilings, oversized bedrooms, laundry in unit, a dishwasher, free street parking, and a small shared yard



Dishwasher

Laundry in unit

Garbage disposal

Oversized bedrooms

Free Street parking (no permit required)

Storage space in basement



Pets:

Cat OK

Sorry, No Dogs



Utilities:

Owner pays water/sewer, tenants pay gas & electric (about $100 - $150/month total on average, more in the winter and less in the summer)



Brandon Keane

Licensed Real Estate Agent

617 309 6691



Red Tree Real Estate

193 Harvard St

Brookline MA 02446

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288503

