Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

72 Marshall St 1

72 Marshall St · (617) 309-6691
Location

72 Marshall St, Medford, MA 02155
Medford Hillside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 ===> NO BROKER FEE! <=== Laundry, Yard - Property Id: 288503

Available September 1st

NO BROKER FEE!

Virtual tour available upon request!

For rent is a large 2 bedroom apartment on the first floor of a 3 family house on a quiet one way street on Marshall Street in Medford. The unit features huge 10 foot ceilings, oversized bedrooms, laundry in unit, a dishwasher, free street parking, and a small shared yard

Dishwasher
Laundry in unit
Garbage disposal
Oversized bedrooms
Free Street parking (no permit required)
Storage space in basement

Pets:
Cat OK
Sorry, No Dogs

Utilities:
Owner pays water/sewer, tenants pay gas & electric (about $100 - $150/month total on average, more in the winter and less in the summer)

Brandon Keane
Licensed Real Estate Agent
617 309 6691

Red Tree Real Estate
193 Harvard St
Brookline MA 02446
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288503
Property Id 288503

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5811544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Marshall St 1 have any available units?
72 Marshall St 1 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 Marshall St 1 have?
Some of 72 Marshall St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Marshall St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
72 Marshall St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Marshall St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 72 Marshall St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 72 Marshall St 1 offer parking?
No, 72 Marshall St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 72 Marshall St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Marshall St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Marshall St 1 have a pool?
No, 72 Marshall St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 72 Marshall St 1 have accessible units?
No, 72 Marshall St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Marshall St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Marshall St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Marshall St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Marshall St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
