72 Marshall St 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 ===> NO BROKER FEE! <=== Laundry, Yard - Property Id: 288503
Available September 1st
NO BROKER FEE!
Virtual tour available upon request!
For rent is a large 2 bedroom apartment on the first floor of a 3 family house on a quiet one way street on Marshall Street in Medford. The unit features huge 10 foot ceilings, oversized bedrooms, laundry in unit, a dishwasher, free street parking, and a small shared yard
Dishwasher
Laundry in unit
Garbage disposal
Oversized bedrooms
Free Street parking (no permit required)
Storage space in basement
Pets:
Cat OK
Sorry, No Dogs
Utilities:
Owner pays water/sewer, tenants pay gas & electric (about $100 - $150/month total on average, more in the winter and less in the summer)
Brandon Keane
Licensed Real Estate Agent
617 309 6691
Red Tree Real Estate
193 Harvard St
Brookline MA 02446
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288503
Property Id 288503
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5811544)