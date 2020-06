Amenities

Exclusive Medford Listing Greater Metropolitan R.E. Inc. - Medford Second Floor Unit - Linwood Avenue Five Plus Room - Two Bedroom & Study/Den. Plenty of Closet Space!! Modern Fixtures - Updated Bathroom - Hardwood Floors. Dishwasher - Electric Stove - Huge Rear Deck off Unit. Coin-Op Laundry on site. Assigned Storage in basement. Two Assigned Parking Spots - Tandem. Beautiful Home!!!! No Pets - No Smoking on premise/building/apartment Excellent Credit Needed. Salary Requirements of 78k combined. First/Security Deposit & Realtor Fee(Half) Applies. One Year Lease. No showings til 06/02/2020. Total Move for July 1st - $5500.00 Lessor reserves the right to review multiple Applications for tenancy. Agency Disclosure - Half Realtor Fee. Greater Metropolitan R.E. Inc. 121 Boston Avenue Medford Ma 02155 Second Floor Non-Owner Occupied



