NEW LISTING for a SEPTEMBER 1ST move in!! Very spacious and modern townhouse right in the heart of Medford Square. This unit has a renovated kitchen with new cabinets(beautiful light-brown) and is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal and microwave oven. TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE WITH 1 1/2 BATHROOMS AND WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. Located just off Rte. 93 with easy access to Cambridge, Boston or New Hampshire. 10 minute drive to downtown Boston ~ 20 minute commute by bus. EASY COMMUTE TO TUFTS UNIVERSITY. Wall-to-wall carpeting and 1 1/2 baths! Large dining/living area. Two floors of living space!! PERFECT FOR FAMILIES OR ROOMMATES. VIDEO SHOWING UPON REQUEST. Located just off Rte. 93 near the Medford shopping area and on several MBTA bus routes. On-site laundry with optional in-unit hookup. Rent includes one parking space guaranteed. (2nd spot maybe available for additional fee) Interior courtyard with great sun! No utilities included. NO BROKER FEE. ONE CAT OR ONE DOG IS ALLOWED(MAX 60LB LIMIT AND NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS). NO ADDITIONAL MONTHLY PET RENT FEES BUT THE LANDLORD DOES REQUIRE A ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT. ****Deb_Tyner//Citilink_Apts_Rentals**781-436-2484** * Posted photographs may show an assortment of similar units in the same building to depict comparable finish. CITILINK APARTMENT RENTALS serves the greater BOSTON AREA and includes the following neighborhoods: Allston Andover Arlington Back Bay Belmont Beverly Boston Brighton Brookline Cambridge Charlestown Cleveland Circle Coolidge Corner Danvers Dedham Fens Fenway Kenmore Lexington Longwood Medical Area Malden Mass Ave Medford Mission Hill North Andover North End Packard's Corner Reading Somerville South End Waltham Washington Square Watertown Winchester Woburn. We can also assist you in finding off-campus housing near area schools including Berklee Boston College Boston Medical Center Boston University Emerson College Emmanuel Harvard Longwood Medical Area Medical Harvard University Merrimack College Northeastern Massachusetts College of Art Massachusetts College of Pharmacy MIT Simmons Tufts Wentworth & Wheelock. The information in this listing was gathered from third party sources including the owner and public records. Comparable/sample photos may have been employed in the preparation of this advertisement. Listings are subject to errors and omissions. Please note: The rental market in Greater Boston moves rapidly, and any apartment may no longer be on the market by the time you contact us. CITILINK disclaims any and all representations or warranties as to the accuracy of this information.



Terms: One year lease