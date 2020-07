Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated playground

This bi-level unit is specious. It consists of a living room dining room kitchen 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The kitchen counter tops back splash and flooring have been updated within the last few years. The full bath is modern with tile flooring updated vanity and fiberglass tub surround. Updated heating systems. Large Backyard for entertainment. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Great location! Barry Playground Medford Square Tufts University places of worship public transportation shops and restaurants are close by. Routes 16 93 and 38 are easily accessible and public facilities and shopping are located within 1-2 miles.