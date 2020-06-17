All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 390 Salem St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
390 Salem St.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

390 Salem St.

390 Salem Street · (781) 315-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

390 Salem Street, Medford, MA 02155
Glenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
fire pit
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
internet access
July 1, 2020 July 1, 2021 $3300 utilities included (internet, water, heat, electricity) Two of the three bedrooms will be unfurnished, but the third bedroom, living room, and kitchen are fully furnished. Accessibility: It s 3 flights of stairs and no elevator. About the condo and rooms: Commuter-friendly (very close to the 100, a block away from the 101, 95, and 325 buses) penthouse condo. The express bus to Boston is very nearby, or a less than a mile trip to Medford Square, shops, restaurants, parks, and more. Target and Blink Fitness are nearby. 52 feet away: Stop for Buses: 106, 108, 411, 430.3 mile away: Bus 105.9 mile away: Oak Grove station of orange line, + buses 131, 32, 136, 1371.1 mile away: Malden Center orange line, Commuter Rail, + buses 97, 99, 101, 104, 105, 106, 108, 131, 132, 136, 137, 411, 430 In unit laundry (no quarters!). Stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors. Other features include two exclusive use decks, common outdoor space with a fire pit.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Salem St. have any available units?
390 Salem St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does 390 Salem St. have?
Some of 390 Salem St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Salem St. currently offering any rent specials?
390 Salem St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Salem St. pet-friendly?
No, 390 Salem St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 390 Salem St. offer parking?
No, 390 Salem St. does not offer parking.
Does 390 Salem St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Salem St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Salem St. have a pool?
No, 390 Salem St. does not have a pool.
Does 390 Salem St. have accessible units?
No, 390 Salem St. does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Salem St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Salem St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Salem St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Salem St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 390 Salem St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

75 SL
75 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms
Medford Dog Friendly ApartmentsMedford Pet Friendly Places
Medford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity