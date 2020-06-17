390 Salem St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym internet access

July 1, 2020 July 1, 2021 $3300 utilities included (internet, water, heat, electricity) Two of the three bedrooms will be unfurnished, but the third bedroom, living room, and kitchen are fully furnished. Accessibility: It s 3 flights of stairs and no elevator. About the condo and rooms: Commuter-friendly (very close to the 100, a block away from the 101, 95, and 325 buses) penthouse condo. The express bus to Boston is very nearby, or a less than a mile trip to Medford Square, shops, restaurants, parks, and more. Target and Blink Fitness are nearby. 52 feet away: Stop for Buses: 106, 108, 411, 430.3 mile away: Bus 105.9 mile away: Oak Grove station of orange line, + buses 131, 32, 136, 1371.1 mile away: Malden Center orange line, Commuter Rail, + buses 97, 99, 101, 104, 105, 106, 108, 131, 132, 136, 137, 411, 430 In unit laundry (no quarters!). Stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors. Other features include two exclusive use decks, common outdoor space with a fire pit.



Terms: One year lease