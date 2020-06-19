All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:14 AM

36 whittier

36 Whittier Road · (781) 267-2533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 Whittier Road, Medford, MA 02155
Lawrence Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2029 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
available now, lease ends 6/15/21. Lawrence Estates! Beautifully updated 9 room Center Entrance Colonial / Tudor w/ lots of natural woodwork, crown moldings, beamed ceiling, wainscoting & hardwood floors. 1st floor features entry w/ closet, front to back living room w/ gas fireplace, dining room w/ built-in china closet, updated fully-applianced eat-in cabinet kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, sliders to the deck & a half bath. 2nd floor features master bedroom w/ bath & walk-in closet, 2 other bedrooms (1 w/ walk-in closet), a full updated bath & a laundry closet w/ machines to stay). 3rd floor features 2 bedrooms w/ heat & built-in air conditioners. Basement features family room w/ bar & pool table (to stay) & another room. Prime location minutes to Express Bus to Boston, buses to Arlington, Cambridge & Wellington. Also, on Rte. 38 & very near to Rtes. 93, 60 & 16. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electric. Landlord pays water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 36 whittier have any available units?
36 whittier has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 whittier have?
Some of 36 whittier's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 whittier currently offering any rent specials?
36 whittier isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 whittier pet-friendly?
No, 36 whittier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 36 whittier offer parking?
No, 36 whittier does not offer parking.
Does 36 whittier have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 whittier offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 whittier have a pool?
No, 36 whittier does not have a pool.
Does 36 whittier have accessible units?
No, 36 whittier does not have accessible units.
Does 36 whittier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 whittier has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 whittier have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 whittier has units with air conditioning.

