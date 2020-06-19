36 whittier.

Amenities

available now, lease ends 6/15/21. Lawrence Estates! Beautifully updated 9 room Center Entrance Colonial / Tudor w/ lots of natural woodwork, crown moldings, beamed ceiling, wainscoting & hardwood floors. 1st floor features entry w/ closet, front to back living room w/ gas fireplace, dining room w/ built-in china closet, updated fully-applianced eat-in cabinet kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, sliders to the deck & a half bath. 2nd floor features master bedroom w/ bath & walk-in closet, 2 other bedrooms (1 w/ walk-in closet), a full updated bath & a laundry closet w/ machines to stay). 3rd floor features 2 bedrooms w/ heat & built-in air conditioners. Basement features family room w/ bar & pool table (to stay) & another room. Prime location minutes to Express Bus to Boston, buses to Arlington, Cambridge & Wellington. Also, on Rte. 38 & very near to Rtes. 93, 60 & 16. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electric. Landlord pays water