Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

27 Cushing

27 Cushing Street · (781) 315-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Cushing Street, Medford, MA 02155
Glenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
Completely renovated 2nd-floor unit approx. 1800sqft with spacious 8 rooms apartment with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, home office, and storage room, equipped with the fire sprinkler, central A/C and Heat. 2 cars tandem parking. Beautiful deck, basketball hoops, surrounded with grape, pear, & peach trees. This apartment has a brand new kitchen with granite counter-top, garbage disposal, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets. The bathrooms are totally new and laundry in unit. 5 mins walk to McGlynn elementary and Andrew middle school. This apartment has all the bells and whistles and is a must-see. Pets negotiable. Close to Medford Square, Tufts University, I93, and Wegmans and other shops at Meadow Glen Mall. Email me with your phone # for details. Available May 1, 2020.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Cushing have any available units?
27 Cushing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does 27 Cushing have?
Some of 27 Cushing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Cushing currently offering any rent specials?
27 Cushing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Cushing pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Cushing is pet friendly.
Does 27 Cushing offer parking?
Yes, 27 Cushing does offer parking.
Does 27 Cushing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Cushing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Cushing have a pool?
No, 27 Cushing does not have a pool.
Does 27 Cushing have accessible units?
No, 27 Cushing does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Cushing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Cushing has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Cushing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Cushing has units with air conditioning.
