27 Cushing

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking

Completely renovated 2nd-floor unit approx. 1800sqft with spacious 8 rooms apartment with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, home office, and storage room, equipped with the fire sprinkler, central A/C and Heat. 2 cars tandem parking. Beautiful deck, basketball hoops, surrounded with grape, pear, & peach trees. This apartment has a brand new kitchen with granite counter-top, garbage disposal, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets. The bathrooms are totally new and laundry in unit. 5 mins walk to McGlynn elementary and Andrew middle school. This apartment has all the bells and whistles and is a must-see. Pets negotiable. Close to Medford Square, Tufts University, I93, and Wegmans and other shops at Meadow Glen Mall. Email me with your phone # for details. Available May 1, 2020.



Terms: One year lease