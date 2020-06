Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Never share a bathroom! Everyone has their own private one here! Live like royalty. Absolutely sparkling gut renovation, stunning quality that will drop your jaw to the floor! Your friends will be green with envy! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and central air conditioning with parking and free laundry. Nothing will compare! One month broker fee applies. Currently undergoing renovation, photos are of recently finished unit. Finishes will be the same. Utilities not included. One month broker fee listing.