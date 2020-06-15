All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

2500 Mystic Valley Parkway

2500 Mystic Valley Parkway · (781) 395-7676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA 02155
Downtown Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bike storage
sauna
Enjoy beautiful Boston skyline views from your 7th floor balcony at rarely available Cradock Cove in Medford. This 5 room, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit offers a huge front-to-back LR/DR, fully applianced kitchen, large master bedroom with master bath & double closets. Also boasts gas heating, central air, washer/dryer in unit & generous closet space. Building amenities include indoor heated pool, function room, sauna, storage & bike room. Convenient location places major routes, Medford Square, Tufts. University, Whole foors and more close by. Please note this is a no pet building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway have any available units?
2500 Mystic Valley Parkway has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway have?
Some of 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Mystic Valley Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway offer parking?
No, 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway has a pool.
Does 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2500 Mystic Valley Parkway has units with air conditioning.

