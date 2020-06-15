2500 Mystic Valley Parkway.

Amenities

Enjoy beautiful Boston skyline views from your 7th floor balcony at rarely available Cradock Cove in Medford. This 5 room, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit offers a huge front-to-back LR/DR, fully applianced kitchen, large master bedroom with master bath & double closets. Also boasts gas heating, central air, washer/dryer in unit & generous closet space. Building amenities include indoor heated pool, function room, sauna, storage & bike room. Convenient location places major routes, Medford Square, Tufts. University, Whole foors and more close by. Please note this is a no pet building.