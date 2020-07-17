All apartments in Medford
24 Century Street

24 Century Street · (781) 704-3193
Location

24 Century Street, Medford, MA 02155
West Medford

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 LEASE START** West Medford! Prime location, just a short distance to MBTA Commuter Rail, Playstead Park and the wonderful shops/restaurants in West Medford square. Classic first floor unit of a two-family home. This sunny, inviting space features an open living/dining space, perfect for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout the entire unit. Large, eat-in kitchen with pantry and tons of storage and counter space. Two bedrooms, both with good closet space. Modern bathroom with ceramic tile tub/shower. Laundry hook-ups only; Tenants to provide their own machines. Dedicated garage parking for 1 car. Shared yard. Sorry, no pets/no exceptions. Tenants pay gas, electric & cable in addition to rent. Video tour available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Century Street have any available units?
24 Century Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Century Street have?
Some of 24 Century Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Century Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 Century Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Century Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 Century Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 24 Century Street offer parking?
Yes, 24 Century Street offers parking.
Does 24 Century Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Century Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Century Street have a pool?
No, 24 Century Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 Century Street have accessible units?
No, 24 Century Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Century Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Century Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Century Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Century Street does not have units with air conditioning.
