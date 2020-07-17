24 Century Street

Amenities

**SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 LEASE START** West Medford! Prime location, just a short distance to MBTA Commuter Rail, Playstead Park and the wonderful shops/restaurants in West Medford square. Classic first floor unit of a two-family home. This sunny, inviting space features an open living/dining space, perfect for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout the entire unit. Large, eat-in kitchen with pantry and tons of storage and counter space. Two bedrooms, both with good closet space. Modern bathroom with ceramic tile tub/shower. Laundry hook-ups only; Tenants to provide their own machines. Dedicated garage parking for 1 car. Shared yard. Sorry, no pets/no exceptions. Tenants pay gas, electric & cable in addition to rent. Video tour available!