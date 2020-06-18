All apartments in Medford
Medford, MA
200 woburn
200 woburn

200 Woburn Street · (781) 279-4888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Woburn Street, Medford, MA 02155
West Medford

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Great 2 bedroom large layout located near rt 128 rt 95 rt 3,close to burlington mall,Lahey Clinic,swimming pool and tennis courts,Fully applianced great location,l LANDLORD REQUIRES RENTERS INSURANCE AVERAGE AROUND 125 FOR THE YEAR Fully applianced,renoveted kitchen and bathrooms On-Site Laundry On-Site Management Parking Space on-Site Maintenance Pool Air conditioning High Speed Internet Available Dishwasher Tennis Court Minutes to Rtes. 128,95,3 and to the Burlington Mall and Lahey Clinic.10 acres of manicured grounds with pool & tennis courts Minutes to Rtes. 128,95,3 and to the Burlington Mall and Lahey Clinic.10 acres of manicured grounds with pool & tennis courts.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 woburn have any available units?
200 woburn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does 200 woburn have?
Some of 200 woburn's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 woburn currently offering any rent specials?
200 woburn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 woburn pet-friendly?
No, 200 woburn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 200 woburn offer parking?
Yes, 200 woburn does offer parking.
Does 200 woburn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 woburn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 woburn have a pool?
Yes, 200 woburn has a pool.
Does 200 woburn have accessible units?
No, 200 woburn does not have accessible units.
Does 200 woburn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 woburn has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 woburn have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 woburn has units with air conditioning.
