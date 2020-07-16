All apartments in Medford
Medford, MA
150 Yale Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

150 Yale Street

150 Yale Street · (781) 605-8924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Yale Street, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,940

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
150 Yale Street, Medford, MA 02155 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Large 3 bedroom apartment on the Somerville / Medford line. 10 minute walk to Davis Square and close to the Tufts science building and main campus. This is the 1st floor of a 2 family building with a private entrance. Apartment is in excellent condition. Beautiful exposed red brick chimney in a large open plan kitchen / dining area & living room. Private laundry in basement with plenty of storage space. All bedrooms have large closets (8 feet +) and a closet in a hallway. - Central AC - New heating and hot water system (gas) - New windows - HW floors throughout - Dishwasher - Rear yard (shared) - Plenty of basement storage - One parking space and plenty of on street parking, not a problem in this area - Utilities not included, gas heat & hot water. Efficient, new systems. - Fully insulated - Each room wired for cable TV & phone/internet - High ceilings - Each bedroom and the living room has ceiling fans Located on the Somerville / Medford line; walk to Davis square and the Red Line T in 10 minutes. Extremely convenient to bus routes and 10 minute walk to Davis square T. Short drive to route 16 / 28 / I93. Supermarket and bars / restaurants / cafes all within walking distance. Few minutes walk to several buses: - 94 to Davis Sq - Red Line - 96 to Davis Sq/Harvard Sq – Red Line - 89 to Sullivan Square - Orange Line - 101 to Sullivan Square - Orange Line - 80 to Lechmere - Green line Will consider small pets. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3627785 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Yale Street have any available units?
150 Yale Street has a unit available for $2,940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Yale Street have?
Some of 150 Yale Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Yale Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 Yale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Yale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Yale Street is pet friendly.
Does 150 Yale Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 Yale Street offers parking.
Does 150 Yale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Yale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Yale Street have a pool?
No, 150 Yale Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 Yale Street have accessible units?
No, 150 Yale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Yale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Yale Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Yale Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 Yale Street has units with air conditioning.
