Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

150 Yale Street, Medford, MA 02155 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Large 3 bedroom apartment on the Somerville / Medford line. 10 minute walk to Davis Square and close to the Tufts science building and main campus. This is the 1st floor of a 2 family building with a private entrance. Apartment is in excellent condition. Beautiful exposed red brick chimney in a large open plan kitchen / dining area & living room. Private laundry in basement with plenty of storage space. All bedrooms have large closets (8 feet +) and a closet in a hallway. - Central AC - New heating and hot water system (gas) - New windows - HW floors throughout - Dishwasher - Rear yard (shared) - Plenty of basement storage - One parking space and plenty of on street parking, not a problem in this area - Utilities not included, gas heat & hot water. Efficient, new systems. - Fully insulated - Each room wired for cable TV & phone/internet - High ceilings - Each bedroom and the living room has ceiling fans Located on the Somerville / Medford line; walk to Davis square and the Red Line T in 10 minutes. Extremely convenient to bus routes and 10 minute walk to Davis square T. Short drive to route 16 / 28 / I93. Supermarket and bars / restaurants / cafes all within walking distance. Few minutes walk to several buses: - 94 to Davis Sq - Red Line - 96 to Davis Sq/Harvard Sq – Red Line - 89 to Sullivan Square - Orange Line - 101 to Sullivan Square - Orange Line - 80 to Lechmere - Green line Will consider small pets. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3627785 ]