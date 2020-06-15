9 Estabrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3 room, 1 bedroom on third floor of 6 unit building. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space. Living room and bedroom have laminate floors. Bathroom and kitchen have vinyl. Lots of closet and storage space in the unit. Coin op laundry in basement. Strict no smoking policy (includes vaping) 1 car parking in tandem, street parking for a second car except in the winter. Municipal lot on Prospect and Lincoln can be used in the winter. Great commuter location -- near Route 85, 495, 20 and 290. Near Assabet rail trail. Cats negotiable.. First & last required.