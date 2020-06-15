All apartments in Marlborough
9 Estabrook

9 Estabrook Avenue · (508) 612-6206
Location

9 Estabrook Avenue, Marlborough, MA 01752
Downtown Marlborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3 room, 1 bedroom on third floor of 6 unit building. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space. Living room and bedroom have laminate floors. Bathroom and kitchen have vinyl. Lots of closet and storage space in the unit. Coin op laundry in basement. Strict no smoking policy (includes vaping) 1 car parking in tandem, street parking for a second car except in the winter. Municipal lot on Prospect and Lincoln can be used in the winter. Great commuter location -- near Route 85, 495, 20 and 290. Near Assabet rail trail. Cats negotiable.. First & last required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Estabrook have any available units?
9 Estabrook has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Estabrook have?
Some of 9 Estabrook's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Estabrook currently offering any rent specials?
9 Estabrook isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Estabrook pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Estabrook is pet friendly.
Does 9 Estabrook offer parking?
Yes, 9 Estabrook does offer parking.
Does 9 Estabrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Estabrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Estabrook have a pool?
No, 9 Estabrook does not have a pool.
Does 9 Estabrook have accessible units?
No, 9 Estabrook does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Estabrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Estabrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Estabrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Estabrook does not have units with air conditioning.
