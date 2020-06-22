27 Miles Standish

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Searching for a great place to rent/live? Fully renovated & tastefully appointed spacious split offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, wood floors & gorgeous year round sunroom with HUGE deck overlooking peaceful rear yard! Cabinet packed kitchen / Dining area , oversized living room, beautiful serene paint . Lower level also with 2 additional rooms with wood floors, fireplace and half bath. 2 car attached garage. Terrific neighborhood setting close to town beach, basketball court & playground. Great for commuting too! This "cream puff" will not last. Call today! Must have excellent credit. No pets.