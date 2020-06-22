All apartments in Marlborough
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM

27 Miles Standish

27 Miles Standish Drive · (508) 485-5111
Location

27 Miles Standish Drive, Marlborough, MA 01752

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Searching for a great place to rent/live? Fully renovated & tastefully appointed spacious split offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, wood floors & gorgeous year round sunroom with HUGE deck overlooking peaceful rear yard! Cabinet packed kitchen / Dining area , oversized living room, beautiful serene paint . Lower level also with 2 additional rooms with wood floors, fireplace and half bath. 2 car attached garage. Terrific neighborhood setting close to town beach, basketball court & playground. Great for commuting too! This "cream puff" will not last. Call today! Must have excellent credit. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Miles Standish have any available units?
27 Miles Standish has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Miles Standish have?
Some of 27 Miles Standish's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Miles Standish currently offering any rent specials?
27 Miles Standish isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Miles Standish pet-friendly?
No, 27 Miles Standish is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlborough.
Does 27 Miles Standish offer parking?
Yes, 27 Miles Standish does offer parking.
Does 27 Miles Standish have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Miles Standish does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Miles Standish have a pool?
No, 27 Miles Standish does not have a pool.
Does 27 Miles Standish have accessible units?
No, 27 Miles Standish does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Miles Standish have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Miles Standish has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Miles Standish have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Miles Standish does not have units with air conditioning.
