Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UNIT#3, 3rd Floor,2 bdrm,1bth, 1 car garage -$1375 - Property Id: 205543



NO BROKER FEES (Listed directly by owner now).



Fully renovated, charming 3rd floor sunny appt. located on a quaint street featuring:

-1 car covered garage & 2 additional off-street parking spots, -2 bedroom & 1 bath unit.

-Fully renovated with new plumbing/electrical.

-Updated kitchen, granite counter top, new l appliances. ( fridge , cooking range ).

-Updated bath, hardwood floors through out.

-High efficiency new combustible furnace for lower heating bills and instant on demand hot water system.

-private deck.

- Certified lead compliant.

- Quaint street, yet close to all conveniences.

- Tenant to pay electric, cable & heat. water and sewer paid.

- Shared laundry in the basement. New washer and dryer will be installed before the tenant moves in.

1 yr lease

1st month & last month rent, 1 month rent as security deposit.

CORI & background check required

Proof of income required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/187-beach-st-marlborough-ma/205543

Property Id 205543



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5937170)