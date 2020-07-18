Amenities
UNIT#3, 3rd Floor,2 bdrm,1bth, 1 car garage -$1375 - Property Id: 205543
NO BROKER FEES (Listed directly by owner now).
Fully renovated, charming 3rd floor sunny appt. located on a quaint street featuring:
-1 car covered garage & 2 additional off-street parking spots, -2 bedroom & 1 bath unit.
-Fully renovated with new plumbing/electrical.
-Updated kitchen, granite counter top, new l appliances. ( fridge , cooking range ).
-Updated bath, hardwood floors through out.
-High efficiency new combustible furnace for lower heating bills and instant on demand hot water system.
-private deck.
- Certified lead compliant.
- Quaint street, yet close to all conveniences.
- Tenant to pay electric, cable & heat. water and sewer paid.
- Shared laundry in the basement. New washer and dryer will be installed before the tenant moves in.
1 yr lease
1st month & last month rent, 1 month rent as security deposit.
CORI & background check required
Proof of income required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/187-beach-st-marlborough-ma/205543
Property Id 205543
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5937170)