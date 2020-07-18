All apartments in Marlborough
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

187 Beach St

187 Beach Street · (617) 543-3067
Location

187 Beach Street, Marlborough, MA 01752

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UNIT#3, 3rd Floor,2 bdrm,1bth, 1 car garage -$1375 - Property Id: 205543

NO BROKER FEES (Listed directly by owner now).

Fully renovated, charming 3rd floor sunny appt. located on a quaint street featuring:
-1 car covered garage & 2 additional off-street parking spots, -2 bedroom & 1 bath unit.
-Fully renovated with new plumbing/electrical.
-Updated kitchen, granite counter top, new l appliances. ( fridge , cooking range ).
-Updated bath, hardwood floors through out.
-High efficiency new combustible furnace for lower heating bills and instant on demand hot water system.
-private deck.
- Certified lead compliant.
- Quaint street, yet close to all conveniences.
- Tenant to pay electric, cable & heat. water and sewer paid.
- Shared laundry in the basement. New washer and dryer will be installed before the tenant moves in.
1 yr lease
1st month & last month rent, 1 month rent as security deposit.
CORI & background check required
Proof of income required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/187-beach-st-marlborough-ma/205543
Property Id 205543

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Beach St have any available units?
187 Beach St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 187 Beach St have?
Some of 187 Beach St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Beach St currently offering any rent specials?
187 Beach St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Beach St pet-friendly?
No, 187 Beach St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlborough.
Does 187 Beach St offer parking?
Yes, 187 Beach St offers parking.
Does 187 Beach St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 187 Beach St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Beach St have a pool?
No, 187 Beach St does not have a pool.
Does 187 Beach St have accessible units?
No, 187 Beach St does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Beach St have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Beach St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Beach St have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Beach St does not have units with air conditioning.
