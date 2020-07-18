All apartments in Malden
Find more places like 36 Russell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malden, MA
/
36 Russell Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

36 Russell Street

36 Russell Street · (781) 605-8924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Malden
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

36 Russell Street, Malden, MA 02148
Edgeworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,050

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
36 Russell Street Apt #2, Malden, MA 02148 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Stunning 4 bed 2 bath totally redone with stunning contemporary finishes, located less than a 7 minute walk to the Malden Center Orange Line stop, 15 minutes door-to-door to Assembly Row, and 22 minutes door-to-door to Downtown Boston. Totally renovated with a brand new kitchen featuring quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher/disposal. The two bathrooms are brand new with luxury contemporary tiles, there are refinished hardwood floors throughout, room sizes are generous, and the apartment is filled with sun. Located just a 7 minute walk to the restaurants and shops at Malden Center, the apartment comes with a private back deck. Laundry is in building. This will go fast! [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3628139 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Russell Street have any available units?
36 Russell Street has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Russell Street have?
Some of 36 Russell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Russell Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 Russell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Russell Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 Russell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 36 Russell Street offer parking?
No, 36 Russell Street does not offer parking.
Does 36 Russell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Russell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Russell Street have a pool?
No, 36 Russell Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 Russell Street have accessible units?
No, 36 Russell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Russell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Russell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Russell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Russell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 36 Russell Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St
Malden, MA 02148
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St
Malden, MA 02148
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane
Malden, MA 02148
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane
Malden, MA 02148
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St
Malden, MA 02148
Malden Gardens
520 Main St
Malden, MA 02148

Similar Pages

Malden 1 BedroomsMalden 2 Bedrooms
Malden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalden Apartments with Gyms
Malden Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHRevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Malden Center
Maplewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity