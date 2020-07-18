Amenities

36 Russell Street Apt #2, Malden, MA 02148 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Stunning 4 bed 2 bath totally redone with stunning contemporary finishes, located less than a 7 minute walk to the Malden Center Orange Line stop, 15 minutes door-to-door to Assembly Row, and 22 minutes door-to-door to Downtown Boston. Totally renovated with a brand new kitchen featuring quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher/disposal. The two bathrooms are brand new with luxury contemporary tiles, there are refinished hardwood floors throughout, room sizes are generous, and the apartment is filled with sun. Located just a 7 minute walk to the restaurants and shops at Malden Center, the apartment comes with a private back deck. Laundry is in building. This will go fast! [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3628139 ]