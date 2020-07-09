All apartments in Malden
Find more places like 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malden, MA
/
180-182 Lebanon Street - 3
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:35 PM

180-182 Lebanon Street - 3

180-182 Lebanon Street · (781) 484-7437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Malden
See all
Maplewood
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

180-182 Lebanon Street, Malden, MA 02148
Maplewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious One Bedroom near Oak Grove! Washer and Dryer in Basement. Parking and garage available for rent.
Maplewood 3 Family Corner-Lot Beauty
All separate systems
1st floor 4rm, 2bdrm, 1bath
2nd floor 5rm, 2brm, 1bath
3rd floor 3rm 1bdrm 1bath

2 car garage may be used for new owner or potential to make some extra money from tenants for use and a large second floor deck off common hallway.
Convenient to all access to Boston highways and public transportation which makes these units in high demand and also produces great rental income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 have any available units?
180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 180-182 Lebanon Street - 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St
Malden, MA 02148
Malden Gardens
520 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St
Malden, MA 02148
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane
Malden, MA 02148
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane
Malden, MA 02148
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St
Malden, MA 02148

Similar Pages

Malden 1 BedroomsMalden 2 Bedrooms
Malden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalden Apartments with Gyms
Malden Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHRevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Malden Center
Maplewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity