Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

1 bedroom features an concept kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets and a dishwasher. New bathroom and hardwood floors. Under 3 minute walk to Malden T station on the Orange Line. Great neighborhood. Gorgeous building. Best value right on the train to Boston or Northeastern. Coin-op laundry on site. (Reference #143557)