Lovely 1BR in charming brick apartment building just a 1/4 mile walk to ORANGE LINE in Malden Center! This apartment features hardwood floors, living room with bay windows, separate galley kitchen with refrigerator & gas range, separate bathroom and bedroom. Coin-operated laundry machines in the basement. No pets. Walk to many new restaurants, supermarket and public transit! Also, easy access to major highways including 93N! - 1/2 month broker fee.



Terms: One year lease