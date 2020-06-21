All apartments in Lowell
Lowell, MA
557 Varnum Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

557 Varnum Avenue

557 Varnum Avenue · (978) 833-6514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

557 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854
Pawtucketville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
Desirable New Luxury Apartment available for rent. Full capacity washer & dryer included in unit. The apartment development also includes a community room, fitness area & assigned parking. Close distance to shopping, restaurants, UMass Lowell, Lowell General & more. (Please note 4 other One bedrooms available with similar style. Square footage ranges from 620-760 & price from $1,650-$1,675. Two bedrooms available as well. Square footage from 1,146-1,315 & price ranging from $1,950-$2,150. Contact me for more info!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 Varnum Avenue have any available units?
557 Varnum Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does 557 Varnum Avenue have?
Some of 557 Varnum Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 Varnum Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
557 Varnum Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 Varnum Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 557 Varnum Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowell.
Does 557 Varnum Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 557 Varnum Avenue does offer parking.
Does 557 Varnum Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 557 Varnum Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 Varnum Avenue have a pool?
No, 557 Varnum Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 557 Varnum Avenue have accessible units?
No, 557 Varnum Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 557 Varnum Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 557 Varnum Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
