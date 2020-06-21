557 Varnum Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking

Desirable New Luxury Apartment available for rent. Full capacity washer & dryer included in unit. The apartment development also includes a community room, fitness area & assigned parking. Close distance to shopping, restaurants, UMass Lowell, Lowell General & more. (Please note 4 other One bedrooms available with similar style. Square footage ranges from 620-760 & price from $1,650-$1,675. Two bedrooms available as well. Square footage from 1,146-1,315 & price ranging from $1,950-$2,150. Contact me for more info!)