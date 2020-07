Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving yoga cats allowed accessible coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard dog grooming area internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.

Choose your home from a selection of newly designed studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments that provide a vibrant backdrop for your life. Highlighted by a combination of sleek features and innovative elegance, your new apartment showcases a commitment to fashionable design and comfortable living.

Located only 40 minutes from Boston, The Point at 3 North is surrounded by a wide variety of shops, cafes, and grocery stores delivering the culture of convenience to your front door.

Begin living the life you deserve in the place you'll love to call home.